Phenix City reopening Lakewood Golf Course and Cliff Farrar Tennis Center

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City will reopen Lakewood Golf Course and the Cliff Farrar Tennis Center to the public beginning Friday, May 1.
The golf course is reopening under the guidance of the statewide Safer at Home Order amended by governor Kay Ivey as well as recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The golf course and tennis center will operate under normal hours upon reopening.
The golf course will use the following safety precautions until further notice:
- Snack bar closed to walk-in traffic
- Limit of two customers in the golf shop at a time
- Office pens and cart keys sanitized after each use
- Hand sanitizing stations located at and around the golf shop
- One rider allowed per golf cart
- Golf carts sanitized after each use
- Golf cart coolers sanitized after each use
- No water coolers on the course
- No sand trap rakes on the course
- Restrictors in the cups
- Signs posted to not remove the flag sticks during play
- Signs posted to mark social distancing to six feet at tees and greens
See tennis center precautions below:
- All weekly clinics (junior and adult) are suspended
- Players check in at the service window at the office
- Demo rackets will not be available
- use of the facility’s tennis equipment will not be allowed by members/patrons (ball hoppers, teaching carts, etc.)
- Ice will not be available (except for injury use)
- No more than four players will be allowed on each court
- Use of every other court, when possible
- No water coolers placed on the courts
- One person in the restroom at a time
- The showers will be closed
- No social interactions/gatherings in an around the tennis center
- Players should stay on their side of the court and avoid changing ends
- Limit touching of multiple tennis balls. Initial balls with a permanent marker and only pick up/touch the ball labeled with your initials
