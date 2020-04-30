Possible treatment for COVID-19 being developed in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) – At HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology in Huntsville, scientists are studying COVID-19 antibodies and looking for the right one to take on the virus.
“We are actually working on one potential treatment that is the idea of trying to find antibodies that you would inject to treat and essentially inactivate the virus,” said Richard Myers, PhD., President, HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology. “This is an exciting way to go because this has worked in other infectious diseases.”
This research is happening in partnership with Huntsville Hospital, said Myers, and already, they’re making progress.
“We are already starting to see the possibility that we are recognizing antibodies that bind to the virus. We then have to figure out if they inactivate the virus and then there has to be clinical trials,” said Myers.
Myers said “many” other scientists are working on a similar study but are taking different approaches. He said he’s “glad” because, “we need to get this out there as fast as possible.”
Other advances in the fight to understand and treat this virus are happening at UAB. Patients have been part of clinical trials and research is ongoing to develop antibody testing and different types of treatments.
Dr. Michael Saag, an infectious disease expert who recovered from COVID-19, found out he has “very high levels” of antibodies for this virus and has donated his plasma for research.
“Part of it might be used to standardize antibody tests because they need a positive control and they will know exactly how much antibody I have, so you can compare test to test to test, how each test is performing, and to do that, you need a standard so I think my blood, my plasma will be used as that standard,” explained Dr. Saag.
