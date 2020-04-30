Russell County School District deploying WiFi enabled buses to spread internet access

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Russell County School District is increasing access to internet for students across the county by sending out WiFi enabled school buses.
Since schools have been closed through the end of the school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, not all students have the same access to the internet to be able to do their schoolwork.
The school district’s technology and transportation departments are teaming up to place school buses at the Hurtsboro Library, the Pittsview Volunteer Fire Department and the Crawford Walking Trail and Gazebo.
You can park your vehicle near the bus to connect to the WiFi.
The network name is MYRCSD-BUS and the password is BUS-WIFI.
