Turning Drier, Sunnier, and Hotter for the Start of May

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Cooler and drier air filters into the Valley today thanks to a cold front moving through associated with yesterday’s storm system. Breezy conditions will be around today and tomorrow as a result, but today in particular will run cooler than average for the last day of April with highs not getting much warmer than 70 this afternoon. A few clouds will pass through on the backside of the low pressure system, and bring a slim chance of a stray shower, but most of us will stay dry. Expect 40s again for Friday morning, but the cooldown will short-lived.
A dome of high pressure will build over the Gulf Coast this weekend, pushing temperatures well into the 80s under plenty of sunshine. It’s not out of the question that we could see our first 90 degree day of the year early next week, too! Apart from today’s puny rain chance, the pattern looks bone dry through at least Tuesday before the possibility of a few showers and storms again by Wednesday.
