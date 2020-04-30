Turning Drier, Sunnier, and Hotter for the Start of May

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Cooler and drier air filters into the Valley today thanks to a cold front moving through associated with yesterday’s storm system. Breezy conditions will be around today and tomorrow as a result, but today in particular will run cooler than average for the last day of April with highs not getting much warmer than 70 this afternoon. A few clouds will pass through on the backside of the low pressure system, and bring a slim chance of a stray shower, but most of us will stay dry. Expect 40s again for Friday morning, but the cooldown will short-lived.