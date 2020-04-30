59-year-old Columbus man reported missing

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A 59-year-old Columbus man has been reported missing and police need the community’s help to find him.
Marcus Fears was last seen in the 4300 block of Cusseta Rd. at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Apr. 29.
Fears was wearing all black clothing and usually keeps a salt and pepper beard or goatee.
He is 6′1″ and approximately 180 pounds.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Fears is asked to contact the CPD Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.
