Alabama shoppers react to stores reopening

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Many retail stores opened throughout the state Friday for the first time in more than a month.
Shoppers were excited to get back to places like Auburn Mall today, but it’s still different than the last time. One shopper, Derrick Lawson, did some early Mother’s Day shopping. Buying things in person is something he hasn’t gotten to do as much recently.
“We’ve been waiting awhile. Shopping online, everything’s been pushed back,” Lawson said.
Auburn Mall is one of several areas statewide that opened their doors for the first time in weeks, allowing people like Lawson to do more hands-on shopping. For others like Fran Hepginstall, it’s a chance to get out of the house.
“When you have to sit in the house day after day after day and the only place you can go to is Wal-Mart. It feels good to go somewhere else," Hepginstall said.
Not every store in the Auburn Mall is open, but Jalen Glenn said the places they went to are still keeping safe practices like fewer customers and social distancing.
“Every store that’s in there right now you can only have 10 people and you have to wear a mask in the majority of the stores that are in there,” Glenn said.
So it’s not quite the normal, but the shoppers are still happy to have a sense of the regular life.
“It’s nice to get away,” Glenn said.
“Everybody needs a little retail therapy every once in awhile," Hepginstall said.
“To me it’s a big blessing to get out of the house," Lawson said.
