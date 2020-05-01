Blue Bell pleads guilty, agrees to pay $19.35 million for ice cream listeria contamination

"According to the allegations filed against Kruse, Blue Bell's former president allegedly orchestrated a scheme to deceive certain Blue Bell customers after he learned that products from the company's Texas factory tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes. Kruse specifically is asserted to have directed other Blue Bell employees to remove potentially contaminated products from store freezers without notifying retailers or consumers about the real reason for the withdrawal. Kruse also is alleged to have directed employees to tell customers who asked why products were removed that there had been an unspecified issue with a manufacturing machine instead of that samples of the products had tested positive for listeria."