Buena Vista, Ga. adjusting to life during the COVID-19 pandemic

BUENA VISTA, Ga. (WTVM) - There are now 40 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Marion County. But the people in the county’s biggest city said they aren’t letting the pandemic rattle their town.
Buena Vista serves as the county seat for Marion County with a population of nearly 2,700, according to the most recent census. It’s lush open fields and rich farm life make it a quaint town for residents and passersby.
According to Sergeant Mamie Sanders with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, it’s staying quiet even with the pandemic. Crime rates have plummeted.
“The domestic calls are down, the thefts and burglaries are down," Sanders said. "People are really practicing social distancing. You would really think it would be up, but because of the pandemic it has gone down.”
If you head 10 minutes down the road from the sheriff’s department, you’ll find the IGA supermarket on Highway 41. It sells groceries of course, but longtime owner TJ Jung said it sells masks and donated hundreds to the community
“Me and my wife, we recently donated 200 masks to the sheriff’s department, 200 to the local police department, and the rest of the 400 masks to the local nursing home down the street. Those people could use them more than anyone else in the community,” Jung said.
Buena Vista is the birthplace of baseball legend, Josh Gibson, and Medal of Honor recipient Luther H. Story. But ask any local a recognizable landmark, and they will point you in the direction of Annie D’s, a local diner at the heart of Broad Street. Co-Owner Demetria White said though the pandemic has stopped people from dining in, locals have been supporting the diner to keep business flowing.
“A lot of our customers have continued to support us through our take out only menu," she said. "Our customers and the Buena Vista community as a whole is our backbone.”
Even in the midst of a pandemic, out-of-towners are greeted with a smile because according to the locals, coronavirus may be contagious, but so is kindness.
