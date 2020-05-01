Columbus High School ranked third in Ga., 101 in nation

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus High School is being ranked among the top high schools in the state and throughout the nation.
Among 485 public high schools in the Peach State, CHS was ranked third with overall score of 99.43 out of 100 based on graduation rates, college readiness and enrollment.
The Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology in Lawrenceville remains in the top spot with Davidson Magnet Academy in Augusta surpassing CHS into the second ranking.
In addition to being ranked so highly in the state, the Blue Devils remain ranked highly among 17,792 public schools in the nation. Last year, the school was ranked 85, but this year the ranking dropped slightly to 101.
No other Chattahoochee Valley high schools ranked in the top 100 in Georgia. Northside High School in Columbus was ranked 106.
