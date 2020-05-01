Cost of gasoline keeps dropping across the Chattahoochee Valley

In Phenix City, we found the Walmart on U-S 80 at Mill Pond Drive is selling fuel at $1.34 per gallon. The same price is available at the Marathon on Stagecoach Drive and Castle Fuels off U-S 80. In Columbus, we found the lowest price to be $1.47 at the Sam’s Club off Whittlesey Boulevard, but don’t forget you have to be a member.