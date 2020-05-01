Cost of gasoline keeps dropping across the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Remember when gas was just over a dollar per gallon? It was yesterday. The coronavirus pandemic that had much of the world sheltered-in-place kept cars, trucks and planes parked with nowhere to go. With no demand, prices of crude oil, used to make fuel, also dropped. Now that excess is leading to drastically lower prices at the pumps.
WTVM News Leader 9 found fuel for a $1.38/gallon at the Circle K on US 80, heading to Ladonia Alabama. A quick check of GasBuddy.com showed similar deals at gas stations across Phenix City Alabama and Columbus Georgia.
In Phenix City, we found the Walmart on U-S 80 at Mill Pond Drive is selling fuel at $1.34 per gallon. The same price is available at the Marathon on Stagecoach Drive and Castle Fuels off U-S 80. In Columbus, we found the lowest price to be $1.47 at the Sam’s Club off Whittlesey Boulevard, but don’t forget you have to be a member.
And it's the same price at the Liberty off Victory Drive. You'll find it costs only two cents more at the "76" gas station, also on Victory drive.
