Employer’s tribute to teen athlete brings tears as season cut short

“I’ve known KK since she was 11 or 12 years old. My daughter, Pheobe, and KK have played soccer together for seven years now,” said Steve Darcey, the store Manager at store #702. “We were all talking about how it was bad this year that the kids were gonna get to walk, or graduate, and it didn’t look like prom was gonna happen. So I said, you know what we can do? Let me make a call and see if I can get KK’s majorette uniform and her soccer uniform and let’s take our front display window and make it an homage to KK’s senior year.”