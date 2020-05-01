First of two-phase construction project beginning on Mill Creek Pkwy. in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The first of two phases in a construction project along Mill Creek Parkway in LaGrange is set to begin in the near future.
Crews are set to begin work on Mill Creek Pkwy. from South Davis Rd. to River St. on May 11.
The portion of Mill Creek Pkwy. will be closed to traffic through June.
River Mill residents will still have access to their homes, but will have to enter their neighborhood via Mill Creek Pkwy. off of Hogansville Rd.
Phase two of the project will see construction from River St. to Hogansville Rd.
Drivers are advised to expect delays and seek alternate routes if possible.
