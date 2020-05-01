Fort Benning Schools to continue digital learning through end of school year

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - Officials with Fort Benning and the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) have decided to continue digital learning through the end of the school year.
The schools will remain physically closed to students, but teachers and administrators will continue working to maintain digital learning programs.
They say that while this is a difficult decision, their priority is to maintain the health and well-being of everyone connected to their schools.
“This is obviously an extraordinarily challenging and concerning time for all of us. Watching our teachers, students and communities come together to ensure continuity of education for our military-connected students under these circumstances has been incredibly inspiring,” spokespeople said in a press release.
