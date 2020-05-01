Gov. Kemp, DPH officials urge Georgians to continue to wear face masks in public

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - Gov. Brian Kemp, Dr. Kathleen Toomey, and the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) urge all Georgians to continue to follow safe daily habits to reduce our risk of exposure to COVID-19 and keep the virus from spreading.
They are urging residents to continue wearing face-covering in public settings, practice social distancing, and wash your hands frequently.
DPH said a cloth face covering should be worn whenever people are in a community setting where social distancing may be difficult such as in the grocery store or picking up food at a restaurant or riding public transportation, and especially in areas of widespread community transmission of COVID-19.
Cloth face coverings help slow the spread of the virus and help people who may be infected and not know it from transmitting it to others, according to DPH.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has easy to follow instructions on how to make a low-cost cloth face covering.
Cloth face coverings should allow for breathing without restriction, covers the nose and mouth, and can be machine washed and dried after use.
Cloth face coverings should not be placed on children under the age of 2, or anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.
The use of cloth face coverings does not take the place of social distancing. Stay at least 6 feet from other people, do not gather in groups, stay out of crowded places, and avoid mass gatherings.
Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol, when soap and water are not readily available. Also, practice good health hygiene covering your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.
