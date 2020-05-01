LaGrange police investigating armed robbery of juvenile on Colquitt St.

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police are investigating the armed robbery of a juvenile.
The robbery happened April 30 on Colquitt Street. Police responded to the report of the robbery shortly before 7 p.m.
The victim told officers that an unknown group of juveniles approached him and took an undisclosed amount of money at gunpoint. The group then fled the area.
Anyone with information about the incident or the suspects is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.
