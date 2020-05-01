Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-GEORGIA
Few new restrictions as Georgia's shelter-at-home order ends
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is extending his emergency powers to June 12 and telling the elderly and medically fragile to shelter in place until then. But the Republican governor says Thursday that he won’t keep additional restrictions on most of the state’s 10 million residents as his broader shelter-in-place order expires at midnight. Kemp had already carved big loopholes in his order when he allowed some businesses to reopen last week and Monday. Kemp tells The Associated Press he’s been pleased with how his effort to reopen some businesses in the state has gone as COVID-19 has sickened 26,000 people in the state and killed more than 1,100.
Georgia Senate signals June likely for legislative restart
ATLANTA (AP) — Leaders of the Georgia General Assembly are signaling that lawmakers won’t return to the Capitol until June. That's despite Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan continuing to say he would like to resume work in May. Duncan and Republican House Speaker David Ralston must agree on when to restart under the terms of the resolution that halted the session on March 13 amid the spread of the coronavirus. Duncan’s chief of staff signaled defeat for his proposal for a May 14 restart in a Thursday email sent to senators. Instead, John Porter writes the House's June 11 date is likely.
AP-NORC poll: Seeking virus data, people struggle with trust
WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans are grappling with an essential question as they try to get the information they need to stay safe during the coronavirus crisis: Whom do you trust? Sixty-eight percent of Americans say they have high trust in the information provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Sixty-six percent highly trust their doctor or health care provider, and 52% said the same about their state or local government. That's according to an Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll published last week. Just 23% of Americans say they have a great deal or quite a bit of trust in the coronavirus information provided by President Donald Trump.
Civil rights group demands federal probe of Georgia killing
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A civil rights organization is demanding a federal investigation into the deadly shooting of a black man in south Georgia. The Southern Poverty Law Center says the February killing of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery by a white man appears to have been racially motivated. No one has been arrested or charged. A police report says Greg McMichael and his son Travis were frustrated by earlier burglaries in their neighborhood near Brunswick when they spotted Arbery running by and considered him suspicious. The Brunswick News reports both men grabbed their guns and chased Arbery. Greg McMichael told police that Arbery attacked his son when they caught up with him, and that his son shot him.
Georgia beer named after virus expert Fauci enjoys a 2nd run
AVONDALE ESTATES, Ga. (AP) — Georgia's Wild Heaven Beer is producing a second, larger batch of Fauci Spring, a popular pale ale named after Dr. Anthony Fauci. Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and President Donald Trump’s point person on explaining the COVID-19 pandemic to the American public. Nick Purdy is the co-founder of Wild Heaven Beer. He says the first run of Fauci Spring surpassed his expectations in terms of demand and the company is brewing up enough beer for another 1,300 cases. Purdy added that his brewery’s effort is all in good fun during uncertain times.
Absentee ballot requests for Georgia primary reach 1 million
ATLANTA (AP) — More than a million voters have requested a mail-in ballot to vote in Georgia’s primary elections in June. When he postponed the primary elections because of the virus outbreak, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger encouraged people to vote by mail. Election officials said they mailed a form that can be used to request an absentee ballot for the June 9 primary to all 6.9 million active registered voters. By Thursday, Raffensperger said, more than 1 million requests had been returned. He said 700,000 ballots had already been sent to voters.
'Everyone's watching': Biden's VP audition process begins
WASHINGTON (AP) — The “veepstakes” competition that unfolds every four years is one of the most unpredictable, often awkward, rituals of politics. That’s especially true this time as the pandemic has overtaken the presidential campaign, forcing those thought to be in the running for the No. 2 spot to be even more creative in getting noticed. Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden began the process of selecting a running mate in earnest on Thursday by announcing a committee to vet potential candidates. The panel’s work will likely last through July. Biden has limited some of the mystery by promising to pick a woman.
Georgia city councilman accused of stealing beef
FRANKLIN, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia city councilman has been charged after he allegedly stole a beef tenderloin from a grocery store. A Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that 54-year-old Clifford Henry Jiles has been accused of swapping the price tag of a beef tenderloin with a cheaper pork tenderloin at a Piggly Wiggly grocery store in Franklin on Sunday. Authorities say the beef retailed for over $83, while the pork was about $12. Officials say Jiles was arrested Tuesday on theft charges. He was a member of the Franklin city council. It was not immediately clear if he had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.