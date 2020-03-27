Local family to receive air conditioning unit following Energy Savers Cares Contest

LADONIA, Al. (WTVM) - With cooling bills to rival what could be double what people pay in monthly rent, a Ladonia Alabama family will be able to stay cool this summer without breaking the bank. The Strickland family was nominated and selected for the first-ever Energy Savers Cares Contest. The goal: to make sure a deserving family has a state-of-the-art air conditioning unit just in time for the summer months.
Nominated by her mother, Brandi Strickland was surprised Thursday at her home by WTVM News Leader 9 and Energy Savers’ President Bill Bell. Strickland, who cares for her children and her father calls the surprise a “blessing”. She says that her cooling bill could be as high as $1300/month.
Bell says that his company was looking for a way to give back to the communities they serve. After hearing about the contest from a friend in Memphis, who also owns a heating and cooling business, he liked the idea so much he decided to do it here in the Chattahoochee Valley. Strickland is the first-ever winner in what could become a regular contest and Bell says they hope to have her set up for installation of a brand-new air conditioning unit in the next few days.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.