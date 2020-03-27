Local family to receive air conditioning unit following Energy Savers Cares Contest

Bell says that his company was looking for a way to give back to the communities they serve. After hearing about the contest from a friend in Memphis, who also owns a heating and cooling business, he liked the idea so much he decided to do it here in the Chattahoochee Valley. Strickland is the first-ever winner in what could become a regular contest and Bell says they hope to have her set up for installation of a brand-new air conditioning unit in the next few days.