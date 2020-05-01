Man wanted in Albany murder caught in Ala.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Late Friday morning, the Albany Police Department (APD) announced a man authorities wanted in connection to an April homicide is in custody.
The Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force apprehended Tekoa Kohn at his mother’s home in Phenix City, Ala., Friday morning.
APD said that Kohn was wanted for aggravated assault, felony murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes for a homicide that occurred at 2000 Juniper Drive on April 5.
APD’s Gang Unit shared information on Kohn’s whereabouts with the U.S. Marshals Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force.
After an extradition hearing in Alabama, Kohn will be brought back to Albany for the outstanding warrants issued by APD’s Gang Unit.
