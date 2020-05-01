Mobile Mini: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) _ Mobile Mini Inc. (MINI) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $8.3 million.
On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had net income of 19 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 51 cents per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.
The portable storage company posted revenue of $149 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $144.5 million.
Mobile Mini shares have fallen 25% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 21% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MINI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MINI