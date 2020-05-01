Rides for Miracles fundraiser rescheduled for October

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The annual Ride for Miracles was supposed to kick off in Columbus Friday but has been rescheduled.
Organizer Scott Ressmeyer said the group’s motorcycle ride across 50 states will start on the first Friday in October.
This year, their fundraising goes to purchasing a neonatology ambulance, which they plan to dedicate to the Piedmont Columbus Regional neonatal unit. In the past 10 years, Scott’s Ride for Miracles has raised $1.6 million for local causes helping children, mostly Children’s Miracle Network.
They hope to get more donations during their 21-day ride that will include Hawaii and Alaska where they will fly and rent motorcycles.
