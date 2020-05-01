Summer-Like Warm-Up On the Way!

Rain chances look to evade us until at least the middle of next week, so plenty of dry sunshine will be around over the next several days. We expect a few more clouds in the mix early next week, but that won’t prevent temperatures from getting at or near 90 unfortunately. At least we don’t have to deal with the brutal summertime humidity yet! Our next best chance at rain looks to be Wednesday thanks to a stalled front just north of the Valley, but not everyone is guaranteed rain; as of right now, we’re only forecasting a 30% coverage of showers and storms.