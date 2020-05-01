Summer-Like Warm-Up On the Way!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Friday starting off on the chilly side, certainly running cooler than average for early May, but the cooldown won’t last long! A dome of high pressure will build over the Southeast, putting us in summer-like territory over the days ahead. For today, highs will top out in the upper 70s, but expect 80s back over the weekend if not nearing 90 by early next week!
Rain chances look to evade us until at least the middle of next week, so plenty of dry sunshine will be around over the next several days. We expect a few more clouds in the mix early next week, but that won’t prevent temperatures from getting at or near 90 unfortunately. At least we don’t have to deal with the brutal summertime humidity yet! Our next best chance at rain looks to be Wednesday thanks to a stalled front just north of the Valley, but not everyone is guaranteed rain; as of right now, we’re only forecasting a 30% coverage of showers and storms.
