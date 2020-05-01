Third suspect arrested in shooting of teen on N. Donahue Dr. in Auburn

Third suspect arrested in shooting of teen on N. Donahue Dr. in Auburn
Police lights by night (Source: WALB)
By Olivia Gunn | May 1, 2020 at 5:57 PM EDT - Updated May 1 at 5:57 PM

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A third suspect has been arrested in an Auburn shooting that injured a teen.

The shooting happened April 15 in the 800 block of North Donahue Drive. A 17-year-old juvenile was arrested Thursday and is charged with attempted murder and robbery.

The suspect is being held in the Lee County Jail on a $175 bond.

Two 17-year-old juveniles from Auburn were previously identified as known acquaintances of the 16-year-old victim and suspects in the shooting.

The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.