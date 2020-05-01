Third suspect arrested in shooting of teen on N. Donahue Dr. in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A third suspect has been arrested in an Auburn shooting that injured a teen.
The shooting happened April 15 in the 800 block of North Donahue Drive. A 17-year-old juvenile was arrested Thursday and is charged with attempted murder and robbery.
The suspect is being held in the Lee County Jail on a $175 bond.
Two 17-year-old juveniles from Auburn were previously identified as known acquaintances of the 16-year-old victim and suspects in the shooting.
The case remains under investigation.
