Amber Alert issued for missing 6-year-old Miy’Angel Crutchfield

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a six-year-old named Miy’Angel Crutchfield. She is believed to be in extreme danger.
Miy’Angel is a black female, 4′0, 90 pounds, missing two front teeth. Her hair is half braided and she may be wearing pink lounge pants and a white shirt.
She was last seen around 9am Saturday morning.
According to officials she was abducted by 22 year old Jasmine Denise Crutchfield, black female with M K J S tattooed on her wrist.
They may be traveling in a Silver sedan with Ohio plates
