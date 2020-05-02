Columbus High School senior accepted to several Ivy League colleges

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus High School senior is preparing to head to Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the fall.
After applying to 11 colleges and getting accepted to all of them, including some Ivy Leagues, Fabrizzio Orderique said he was surprised when he got his acceptance letters.
He said he had a lot of support from friends, family, and teachers who helped him apply to school and with his essays.
Orderique is planning to major in electrical engineering or computer science. He said that aside from his academic accomplishments, he participated in the swim team, student council, and math team.
