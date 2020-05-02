Piedmont Columbus Regional Foundation collecting hand-sewn mask donations

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Piedmont Columbus Regional Foundation is asking for continued support from the community as they start to phase in essential services and procedures. They are in need of hand-sewn masks as more patients start coming to the hospital.
The PCR Foundation is collecting hand-sewn masks for patients and visitors to wear at their hospitals to help save personal protective equipment for healthcare workers.
“The PPE crisis or shortage that’s occurred because of the pandemic has really effected us," said Aline Lasseter, Executive Director of the PCR Foundation.
Lasseter their need for hand-sewn masks for patients is greater than ever as they start phasing in essential services and time-sensitive surgeries.
“We are estimating between three to four, 500 masks a day may be needed and if folks aren’t bringing there’s from home it’s just a hard, sustainable number for us to be able to provide that many," she said.
Lasseter says donating masks is a way to help keep patients and healthcare workers safe.
“Even in this post-COVID surge time that we think we’re in now, we will continue with all the safe measures like social distancing, washing of hands, covering of your face when you’re out in public so, all those things that are going to keep us safe. The masks are going to help us here at the hospital," Lasseter explained.
Lasseter asks patients and permitted visitors coming to their Midtown and Northside campuses, the John B Amos Cancer Center and NICU to wear masks if they already have one at home. Since the COVID crisis began, Lasseter says the community has donated more then 3,600 hand-sewn masks for patients and more than 700 meals for healthcare workers.
They are collecting masks for all ages. You can find a mask pattern from the PCR Foundation’s website here. Mask donations can be dropped off at the PCR Foundation’s office at the Midtown Campus, 707 Center St, Columbus, GA 31901. Anyone interested in donating masks or meals can email PCR_foundation@piedmont.org.
