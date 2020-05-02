90s Likely Early Next Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Perfect weather ahead this weekend as high pressure builds across the southeast. Expect lots of sunshine & low humidity. Highs will be in the mid-80s Saturday, and will approach 90 on Sunday.
Expect blazing heat to start the week with highs reaching the 90 degree mark on Monday & Tuesday as high pressure dominates the region. Additionally, the gulf muggies will return, giving us a summer feel.
By Wednesday, the high breaks down, allowing for a cold front to push across the area, and with it a slight chance of rain. Behind the front, lower humidity & cooler temperatures return for the second half of the week!
