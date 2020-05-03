LaGrange woman arrested for multiple meth charges

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A LaGrange woman is facing multiple drug-related charges.
Lana Green was arrested Saturday, May 2, and charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of drug related objects and obstruction of an officer.
Investigators with the Special Investigations Unit went to 2111 West Point Road, LaGrange Nursing and Rehab, to serve an arrest warrant on Green.
The warrant was for possession of meth that stemmed from an incident that occurred on April 20 at an unrelated location.
When Green walked out of the building, investigators attempted to make contact with her and place her under arrest.
When Green saw officers, she ran back into the building, attempting to close the keypad entry door on officers and escape through the building. Investigators were able to make entry behind her and take her into custody at that time.
Once she was arrested, she was searched incident to arrest, where she was found to be in possession of approximately 15 grams of methamphetamine and other drug related paraphernalia.
Green was arrested and transported to the Troup County Jail.
