Regional Rehabilitation Hospital occupational therapist returns to work after recovering from COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Last week News Leader 9 investigate a reported what some nurses from Regional Rehabilitation Hospital called a COVID-19 outbreak. According to officials at Regional Rehabilitation Hospital in Phenix City, more than half of their employees that tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and returned to work. Kayra Davis is an occupational therapist at Regional Rehabilitation Hospital who recently recovered from COVID-19.
After three weeks of being at home sick with the virus she recently returned to work. She told News Leader 9 her husband who is a nurse also contracted the virus, but believes it’s almost impossible to know where they contracted it.
“He works at a hospital, I work here at an acute and patient hospital as well, rehab hospital," said Davis. "So, we’re both, being medical personel, we’re both exposed to different things all of the time, but we’re also both at Walmart gas stations and going out to eat so it’s really difficult to know where we both could’ve got it from.”
Davis is one of 37 of the hospital’s employees that have tested positive for the virus, and one of 26 that have recovered and returned to work. She said she was comfortable coming back because she felt the hospital is taking the proper safety precautions to keep employees and patients safe. She also said the hospital provides protective gear such as gowns, gloves, masks and booties for shoes.
“We are dawned from head to toe so that way it protects us as well," said Davis. "That’s always been in place. Now if they don’t have COVID-19, yes we’re all wearing masks at all times with all of our patients. Even if they are in the room, even if they are in the gym.”
The hospital has also changed some of their visitation policies as well as placed patients with COVID-19 or symptoms in separate rooms. As of Friday, they only have three patients in isolation. Davis said she fought hard to return to work so that she could continue to do what she loves, treating patients.
“To see that when I came back and to see you know that success,and to remind me that my 2 in a half 3 weeks battle with COVID, this is the reason I’m here. This is why I fought so hard to get to work so that I can be that therapist to my patients and hopefully have a small part in helping them return home," said Davis.
