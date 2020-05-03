Temperature Roller Coaster Ride Ahead!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The work week starts off with a hot area of high pressure parked over the Southeast. Highs on Monday & Tuesday will be scorching hot as the mercury soars into the 90s with lots of sunshine.
A big pattern change comes midweek as the hot area of high pressure breaks down, and is replaced as an unusually strong trough for May standards sets up shop over the eastern United States. This pattern will allow for a series of cold front to sweep across the area, sending our temperatures from well above normal to start the week, to well below normal by weeks end.
The first cold front arrives Wednesday, bringing with it a few spotty storms. Behind it, much cooler & drier air will knock our highs down into the 70s & lows in the 50s. An even stronger stronger cold front arrives by Saturday, knocking our highs down further into the 60s & lows into the 40s for next weekend! Doesn’t get better than that this time of the year.
The CPC 14 day temperature outlook calls for below normal temperatures to continue into mid-May.
