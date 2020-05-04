Auburn nonprofit organization helping Hispanic families during COVID-19 pandemic

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A local nonprofit organization dedicated to helping Hispanic families in the Auburn community is stepping up to the plate to meet a spike in demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Esperanza House assists about 70 families with tutoring children, communicating with teachers, and handling school matters when there’s a language barrier and more.
Now, it’s providing this assistance to these families plus an additional 70 families with meals, hygiene products, and more.
“When you have a group of people like the Hispanic community who are working really hard and building our community literally on their backs, and their kids are in our school system, if those kids are happy and thriving and doing well, the families are happy and doing well. That affects everybody in the community,” said Carolyn Fichtner with Esperanza House.
The organization is asking the community for help through donations of clothing, toys, shoes, and more. For more information about Esperanza House, click here.
