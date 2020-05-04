Columbus police searching for missing man last seen on Lawyers Lane

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing man.
Rick McGee, 67, was last seen Sunday, May 3 on Lawyers Lane at around 5:45 p.m.
He was last seen wearing a hospital shirt, gray sweatpants, and black and white tennis shoes. McGee is 5’9” and weighs 200 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair. McGee’s hair is cut short and he has a full beard.
Anyone with information on McGee’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at (706) 653-3449.
