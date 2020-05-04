East Ala. Hispanic families concerned COVID-19 will cause their kids to fall behind in school

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - With schools across Alabama closed because of COVID-19, many parents are having to step in to teach their children and help with schoolwork.
For some East Alabama families who don’t read or write in English, finishing up the school year at home is even more complicated.
Marie Vera, like many parents during this pandemic, is a little stressed now teaching her children at home.
“It’s just been hard,” she said.
But this stress is amplified for Vera’s family, as well as many other Hispanic families because of a language barrier.
“These kids go back to school, they’re going to be behind because who’s teaching them at home if their parents don’t speak English?" Vera said.
She said though she does read, write, and speak in English, many families in the Hispanic community do not.
Odalys Silvera works with Esperanza House, a non-profit that helps low-income Hispanic families in Auburn. She said the language barrier, coupled with the fact that some parents may not have an education, makes it difficult and complicated for parents to help with schoolwork, to teach the necessary curriculum, or even communicate with teachers.
“They don’t speak English and they’re not very well educated because they didn’t have it back home or even here,” Silvera said. “They don’t how to read or write, so it’s a little bit of challenge to get through.”
And even Vera, who can help her children with their homework, said they speak Spanish at home, so her children won’t be regularly exposed to English.
“I speak English but they grew up in Mexico, so they don’t speak English,” she said. “School is very important because that’s the only way they learn the language.”
Vera said she’s working hard to keep her children on track and trying to take things day by day.
“[We will] just keep doing what we’re doing, taking the advice the teachers give,” she said. “Learn what we can, so we can help our kids with their homework.”
Silvera said teachers in the area are going above and beyond to help these students, talking on the phone, making visits, and more.
She shared there are a lot of volunteer tutors trying to help as well through her non-profit, Esperanza House. Visit their website for more information on how you can help.
