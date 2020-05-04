Fort Benning’s Rolling Thunder band to hold livestream concert

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - Fort Benning’s Rolling Thunder band will livestream a 30-minute concert at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 5, to uplift community morale.
Rolling Thunder is the Maneuver Center of Excellence’s rock band.
“When America’s Beautiful” is a tribute concert paying respect to the strength of coming together during the COVID-19 crisis.
“While this is an incredibly difficult time for all of us, we wanted to find a way to connect with our community,” said Captain Aaron Morris, commander, U.S. Maneuver Center of Excellence Band.
The concert will feature current music from the Jonas Brothers, Carlos Santana, Panic at the Disco and more.
The concert will be livestreamed on Facebook.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.