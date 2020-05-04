Georgia companies providing healthcare supplies for front line workers

GEORGIA (WTVM) - Companies across the Peach State have joined the fight against COVID-19 to provide healthcare supplies to those on the front lines.
From hand sanitizer to face shields to surgical gloves and more, companies in the Chattahoochee Valley and beyond are stepping up to the plate.
The Georgia Department of Economic Development is expressing their gratitude to these companies.
For a full list of companies and the healthcare supplies they are providing, click here.
