GUEST SEGMENT: BBB cautions against fake check scam

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some people have received money in their bank account before, “by accident,” and thought it was their lucky day.
The Better Business Bureau is warning the public to beware of this high tech twist on a classic fake check scam.
Michele Mason with the Better Business Bureau explains how the fake check scam works and discusses how to tell the difference between what’s real and what’s a scam. She also tells what to do to protect yourself.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.