A Hot Start to the Week, But Cooler Days Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Plenty of sunshine to kick-off the work week again and the persisting dry heat will push temperatures closer to 90 today and Tuesday afternoon. A few more clouds will pass through tomorrow as a stalled-out front inches a little closer toward the Chattahoochee Valley, but overall still more sun than clouds. The front approaching our area will bring a few isolated showers to the northern tier of the Valley (Roanoke, LaGrange, Thomaston, etc.), but most of us won’t manage to squeeze anything out off the limited rain chances.
The front though will knock temperatures down by the middle of the week with lows back in the 50s and highs back in the 70s on Thursday. So, overall the weather pattern looks to stay dry until another cold front headed our way on Friday brings a chance of showers and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder during the afternoon and evening hours. This front will drop our temperatures even more over the weekend, running well below average in the low 70s and even down to the 40s by Sunday morning. So, a bit of a temperature roller coaster this week!
