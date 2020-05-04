A Hot Start to the Week, But Cooler Days Ahead

The front though will knock temperatures down by the middle of the week with lows back in the 50s and highs back in the 70s on Thursday. So, overall the weather pattern looks to stay dry until another cold front headed our way on Friday brings a chance of showers and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder during the afternoon and evening hours. This front will drop our temperatures even more over the weekend, running well below average in the low 70s and even down to the 40s by Sunday morning. So, a bit of a temperature roller coaster this week!