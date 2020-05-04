$25K trailer remains missing from Columbus after suspected thief arrested

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man suspected of stealing a trailer worth $25,000 is now in the Muscogee County Jail.
On Apr. 8, the owner of a Diamond Cargo enclosed trailer that had been sitting inside the fence at Joey’s Thrift Mall on 10th Ave. reported his trailer missing.
Surveillance footage showed a man cut the lock on the gate before pulling a vehicle inside, attaching it to the trailer and driving away.
Columbus police worked alongside the Lee County Sheriff’s Office to identify the suspect as 43-year-old Mark Donaldson.
Donaldson was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office on May 1 and was extradited to the Muscogee County Jail on May 4.
The trailer has not yet been located. Anyone with information on its whereabouts is asked to call CPD at 706-653-3424.
