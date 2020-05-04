LaGrange man allegedly chases girlfriend with butcher knife, threatens to kill her

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A LaGrange man is behind bars after reportedly threatening to kill his girlfriend.
According to police reports, officers were called to the 200 block of Cherry Valley Dr. at approximately 9:30 p.m. in reference to a domestic dispute.
An investigation found that the suspect had been chasing his girlfriend around with a butcher knife and threatening her life.
Witnesses were able to confirm this incident and took the suspect into custody. He is currently being held in the Troup County Jail on charges of aggravated assault and cruelty to children.
The identities of the suspect and the victim have been withheld to protect the privacy of the victim.
