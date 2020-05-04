LaGrange police investigating overnight shooting that left one injured

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - One woman is recovering from injuries after bullets were shot into her home overnight.
Officers responded to the 100 block of Northwoods Dr. at approximately 2:11 a.m. on May 4 in reference to a person being shot.
The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the foot and was taken to a hospital facility outside of the city for treatment. She has since been released.
Witnesses and the victim said that multiple gunshots were fired into her home by an unknown suspect.
Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact LaGrange police at 706-883-2603.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.