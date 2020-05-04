Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

AP-VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA
Antsy businesses, residents prep for Florida reopening
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Businesses across much of Florida are busy preparing to reopen under new restrictions. Restaurants spaced out tables and salon owners begged to be considered in Monday’s cautious phase-one. At Buya Ramen restaurant in downtown St. Petersburg, beverage director Ryan Pines hopes the measures will boost the bottom line. Buya Ramen and other restaurants will be allowed to operate at 25 percent capacity Monday, and allow seating outside. Floridians are antsy to work, to live, to get back to normal — whatever that will look like. But Gov. Ron DeSantis said he’s deliberately taking things slowly. The state had just over 36,000 cases, including some 600 new cases Sunday.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-QUARANTINE-DISNEY ISLAND
Man arrested trying to quarantine on private Disney island
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Florida deputies have arrested a man they say was living out his quarantine on a shuttered Disney World island, telling authorities it was a “tropical paradise.” Orange County Sheriff’s deputies found Richard McGuire on Disney’s Discovery Island on Thursday. According to an arrest report, he said he’d been on the private island since Monday or Tuesday and had planned to camp there for a week. The 42-year-old said he didn’t know it was a restricted area, despite there being numerous “no trespassing" signs. He was charged with trespassing. Discovery Island had been the site of a zoological park before the island was closed to the public in 1999.
AP-VIRUS OUTBREAK-NURSE DENIED CONDO
Florida ICU nurse says condo won't rent to her, fears virus
BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — A Florida nurse is filing an equal opportunity complaint alleging her condo rental application was denied because her ICU job brings her in contact with novel coronavirus patients. Jennifer Piraino says she was told her to pick up her application and the $100 money order for a background check. When she asked why, she was told she was rejected “just with everything going on.” She says the management company won't return her calls or emails. Greta Tremmel owns the Boca Raton unit. She organized a picket line outside the apartments Friday. Pointe Management Group and condo association president did not respond to requests for comment.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA
Restaurants scramble to re-open in most of Florida
MIAMI (AP) — Officials in some Florida counties say a patchwork of state regulations makes it difficult to implement the new pandemic rules set by Gov. Ron DeSantis. The Republican governor said restaurants in all but three counties can reopen their dining rooms Monday at just 25% capacity. Outside dining areas are limited only by social distancing guidelines. In some areas, businesses are asking local officials for expansion of outdoor seating. It’s all an attempt to drag Florida’s dismal economy back to what it was before the pandemic. Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties are excluded from the new rules because coronavirus cases are still surging there.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-NURSING-HOME-LAWSUITS
Faced with 20,000 dead, care homes seek shield from lawsuits
NEW YORK (AP) — Faced with 20,000 coronavirus deaths, the nation’s nursing homes are pushing to get states to grant them emergency protection from lawsuits alleging inadequate care. At least 15 states have enacted measures providing nursing homes some protection from lawsuits arising from the crisis. Now the industry is forging ahead with a campaign to get other states on board. Their argument is that nursing homes should not be liable for events beyond their control, such as shortages of protective equipment and testing. Watchdogs and patient advocates argue that lawsuits are the only safety net to keep facilities accountable.
BC-BABY KILLED-CHILDREN INJURED
Baby killed, 3 kids without seat belts thrown from SUV
Florida authorities say a baby has died and three other children not wearing seat belts were thrown from an SUV after it blew a tire. The vehicle swerved on Interstate 95 in Palm Beach Gardens on Friday and then flipped several times. A report from the Florida Highway Patrol does not say whether the 23-year-old driver was charged. The baby, along with a 15-year-old girl, 13-year-old boy and 2-year-old girl were all unrestrained and thrown from the vehicle. The youngest children were also not in car seats, which is against the law. All occupants were taken to to the hospital with serious injuries.
ELECTIONS OFFICIAL-ARREST
County elections chief arrested on fraud charges
BRISTOL, Fla. (AP) — According to court records, a Florida supervisor of elections helped herself to the office credit card and bank account over a nearly four-year period and tried to cover her tracks by claiming the money was spent on election security. The Tallahassee Democrat reports that Liberty County Supervisor of Elections Gina McDowell was arrested Friday on several felony counts of fraud and official misconduct. She was booked into the Liberty County Jail and later released on her own recognizance. Her arrest prompted Gov. Ron DeSantis to suspend her from office. It is unclear if she has retained an attorney. Her boyfriend has not yet been located or arrested, officials said.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-UNEQUAL BEACHES
Shore towns cite virus to keep outsiders off their beaches
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, N.J. (AP) — As they reopen beaches during the coronavirus outbreak, some shore towns from Maine to Florida are only letting local residents onto the sand. The idea is to gradually reopen the beaches to see how crowds adhere to social distancing rules, and then consider whether the general public should be allowed. But on Friday, New Jersey's governor shot down such plans being used by at least four towns at the Jersey shore, saying public beaches must be open to the entire public. Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Paul Kanitra says doing so would force the virus into areas like his town where it is not nearly as prevalent.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-IMMIGRATION-DETENTION
Judge orders release of migrants in Florida as virus measure
MIAMI (AP) — A federal judge has ordered authorities to release hundreds of immigrants from three Florida detention centers to prevent a wider spread of the coronavirus. U.S. District Court Judge Marcia Cooke says the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement must submit a report Sunday with steps to bring down the centers population from 1,400 to about 350. The judge issued the order late Thursday. It is the latest issued by a federal judge instructing the release of immigrants. ICE says seven detainees at the Krome Detention Center in Miami have tested positive. At least eight staff members have been infected.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-FACE MASK WARNINGS
Miami Beach issues face mask warnings 1st day back in parks
MIAMI BEACH (AP) — Miami Beach officials say it was a rough first day back in the parks after the coronavirus shutdown because some people refused to follow the rules. Police issued 652 warnings Wednesday to people who weren't wearing face masks, had to remove 145 people from parks after closing time and issued 23 social distancing warnings. City Manager Jimmy Morales says if people don't follow the rules the city may have to shut certain areas down again. Mayor Dan Gelber says violators are endangering other people and should treat the orders seriously.