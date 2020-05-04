Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA TESTING
Georgia deploys 3D printers, Guard units in testing scramble
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Volunteers at a Georgia dental college who started using a 3D printer to make nasal swabs used in test kits for the coronavirus are now a major part of the state's effort to expand testing. Dr. Jeffrey James says his crew at Augusta University began by printing 300 swabs a day. Now at the urging of state officials, they're working around the clock to produce 5,000 swabs daily. It's an example of how Georgia is scrambling to increase testing for the virus after Gov. Brian Kemp has lifted a shelter-at-home order for most people and reopened many businesses. There are some signs of improvement. Georgia had administered 84,300 tests as of April 20. That number is now more than 174,000.
ELECTION 2020-SENATE-GEORGIA
Top Georgia Democrats running for US Senate spar in debate
ATLANTA (AP) — Two of the top Georgia Democrats vying to take on Republican Sen. David Perdue in November took hard swipes at each other during a virtual debate Sunday evening. Criticism of the state government’s coronavirus response otherwise took center stage. Former Columbus mayor Teresa Tomlinson and former congressional candidate Jon Ossoff sparred over name recognition and polling numbers. Also running in the June 9th Democratic primary are 2018 candidate for lieutenant governor Sarah Riggs Amico, former ACLU of Georgia head Maya Dillard Smith, Air Force veteran James Knox and Marckeith DeJesus. The debate was held by online video conference with candidates joining from their homes because of the virus.
AP-US-MARTIN-LUTHER-KING'S-TRAFFIC-STOP
Martin Luther King's traffic ticket changed history's course
DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — On this day 60 years ago, a black man driving a white woman was pulled over in a traffic stop that would change the course of American history. That man was Martin Luther King Jr., and his misdemeanor citation on May 4, 1960, led to him being sentenced, illegally, to a chain gang. Georgia’s segregationist politicians sought to silence King before he could mobilize great masses of people. But it backfired when John F. Kennedy got involved, days before the 1960 presidential election. Black voters switched from Republican to Democrat in huge numbers, hastening the end of race laws across the South.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA
Atlanta area malls reopen after virus restrictions eased
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta region’s largest malls have started reopening as restrictions enacted in Georgia because of the coronavirus have been eased. WSB-TV reported the Outlet Shoppes in Woodstock opened for the weekend. But some individual stores in the complex remained closed and few shoppers browsed the retailers. Lenox Square in Buckhead reopens Monday. The owners are requiring workers to take safety precautions, such as wearing masks. Arbor Place Mall in Douglasville set up sanitizing stations as it opened its doors, and kept the children’s play area and food court seating closed. Georgia's death toll from the virus grew to 1,177 on Sunday.
CIVIL RIGHTS MURAL REMOVED
Mercer University's removal of civil rights mural criticized
MACON, Ga. (AP) — Mercer University is facing a backlash after the university’s president had a mural that included civil rights icon Rosa Parks and the school’s first black student removed. University officials say the mural on the side of a building in Macon was a pop-up art project and was not intended to be permanent. It was painted over on Tuesday. But an associate professor who brought the artist behind the mural to Macon said neither she nor the artist, Joerael Numina, heard the term “pop up” in reference to it. Natalie J. Bourdon said people are baffled and angry by the decision.
NATIONAL GUARD-NEW PLANES
Savannah unit is candidate for new National Guard planes
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Members of Georgia's congressional delegation are urging the Pentagon to choose a Savannah unit to be among the first in the Air National Guard to receive new C-130J transport planes. Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, along with GOP Rep. Buddy Carter, sent a letter Friday to Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett. The lawmakers say the 165th Airlift Wing based in Savannah is ideally suited to be the first Air National Guard unit to transition to the new aircraft. The Air National Guard in March identified the Savannah Air Guard Station among eight locations it’s considering for the new plane.
VIRTUAL ROAD RACE
Georgia 5k race goes 'virtual' to thwart virus concerns
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Runners on the Georgia coast are organizing a “virtual” 5k race that allows people to compete without fear of contracting or spreading the coronavirus. The Golden Isles Track Club says more than 70 people have registered for the race. The race rules say participants can run or walk 5 kilometers _ or 3.1 miles _ anywhere and on any day. They can track their own times using smartphones or fitness trackers and share the results on social media. Organizer Peggy Herman says the fees will go to help hospitality and service industry workers who have lost jobs during the pandemic.
CZECH-MEDIA
Czech television teams up with CNN to launch news channel
PRAGUE (AP) — A private Czech television station has joined forces with CNN to create a news channel in the Czech Republic. The Czech FTV Group and CNN International Commercial launched the channel, CNN Prima News, on Sunday. CNN Prima News is the ninth channel that FTV Prima operates. Its broadcast includes local news covered by Prima reporters together with international news from CNN. The channel has also launched a website. Other CNN-branded channels have already been established in other countries, including in Indonesia, Japan, Philippines, Turkey, Switzerland and Greece. FTV Prima is the second-largest Czech private TV network.