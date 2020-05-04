Opelika pharmacy offering COVID-19 antibody testing

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A pharmacy in East Alabama is now offering COVID-19 antibody testing.
Adams Pharmacy on 1st Avenue in Opelika began administering tests on Monday.
For $79.95, the owner of the pharmacy said you get tested for antibodies and have a teledoctor appointment to discuss your results. She said anyone can get tested, but it is by appointment only.
As of Monday morning, there were 36 tests available, but several appointments already scheduled for the day.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.