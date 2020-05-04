Phenix City house fire may have been set to injure residents, officials say

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A weekend house fire in Phenix City that investigators determined was intentionally set may have been intended to injure the residents, officials say.
Fire crews were called to the house fire in the 1300 block of 17th Ave. at approximately 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 3.
When officials arrived on the scene, the residence and had been evacuated and the blaze extinguished. No injuries were reported.
Fire officials say the fire was set intentionally, but an investigation is ongoing into the cause of the fire. Investigators believe the fire was set with the intention of destroying property and injuring the current residents.
This case is being investigated as an attempted murder. A person of interest is being sought, but investigators are not releasing the name of that person.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Phenix City Police Department at 334-298-0611.
