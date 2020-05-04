Russell County High School to host drive-in graduation ceremony

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Seniors at Russell County High School might not be getting a traditional graduation ceremony, but school officials are coming up with a creative way to honor them.
The commencement will be a drive-in ceremony that is set to take place at the Russell County High School football field on June 6 at 9:00 a.m.
The ceremony will be closed to the public, but will be live-streamed.
Specific details on how the ceremony will work will be released at a later time.
