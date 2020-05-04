Russell County mom hosts garage prom for daughter

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Prom is a rite of passage for high school seniors, but COVID-19 has caused many changes to the special occasion this year.
One Russell County mother wasn’t about to let her senior miss her big night. So, Marlo Thomas Jones hosted a prom for her daughter, Makayla, in their garage. The prom was complete with flashing lights, a beautiful gown, music, and dancing.
Eighteen-year-old Makayla who attends Russell County High School called her “garage prom” one of her best nights ever.
