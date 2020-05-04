Some stores reopen in Uptown Columbus after COVID-19 restrictions lifted

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several businesses are reopening in Georgia following the governor’s latest guidelines.
Although some businesses are choosing to remain closed, others, such as The Posh Peach in Uptown Columbus, are open and already seeing an influx of customers.
According to the store’s manager, it was closed for about a month, but made the decision to reopen as soon as the restrictions were lifted. The Posh Peach is making sure to follow all the proper guidelines as issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“After Governor Kemp said we could open back up, we jumped on it,” said Haley Kirkland. “We do have a five people in at a time rule, so we are practicing social distancing. We're cleaning up after everyone that's coming in. We're disinfecting and we have a hand sanitizer station at the door. We are also keeping the door open so people don’t really have to touch anything."
Many larger retailers will reopen in Columbus on Tuesday.
