St. Francis-Emory Healthcare resuming in-person patient visits at practices

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Patients looking to see their physicians at one of St. Francis-Emory Healthcare’s practices can now make an in-person appointment.
In accordance with health and safety guidelines, non-essential outpatient visits were rescheduled to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
St. Francis-Emory officials say that a lower than projected volume of cases in the region provides them the opportunity to begin taking steps to resume in-person visits.
“We are committed to providing high quality care and protecting the health and safety of everyone who walks through our doors as we begin scheduling appointments in our office once again,” said Melody Trimble, St. Francis-Emory Healthcare CEO. “Our goal is to get back to providing the personalized care our patients expect in a way that continues to support our ongoing COVID-19 response and maintains a clean and safe environment for our team and those we serve.”
Physicians will still continue to offer telehealth visits for patients who do not want to leave their homes or are still under Gov. Kemp’s shelter in place order.
Everyone who enters the facility will be screened and required to wear a face covering of some sort.
Visitors are being restricted to essential caretakers. Other measures being taken include allowing patients to wait in their cars until exam rooms are ready, practicing social distancing and removing shared items from waiting rooms and using block scheduling for sick and well patients.
Patients can begin see their physicians in-person today, May 4.
