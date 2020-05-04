Suspect wanted in Opelika for stealing credit card from inside a vehicle

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A suspect is wanted in Opelika for stealing a credit car from inside of a vehicle.
According to the Opelika Police Department, on March 7, the suspect stole a set of car keys from the locker room at Planet Fitness, entered the car, and stole a credit card.
The victim’s credit card was used at Target and Best Buy in Opelika.
The suspect is described as light skinned and approximately 5’8” and 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black winter beanie, a gray Adidas track suit, and red and white sneakers.
The suspect was driving a maroon passenger car.
Anyone with information on the the incident or the suspect’s identity is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220.
