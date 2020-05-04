Temperature Changes Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re in store for some temperatures changes in the extended forecast with only two low-end rain chances along the way. Look for highs back in the upper 80s and lower 90s on Tuesday with a 20% coverage of showers and storms in the afternoon and evening, and perhaps into the nighttime hours. The best coverage of rain will stay north of I-20. We will cool back down to the upper 70s and lower 80s for Wednesday and mid to upper 70s on Thursday - both days with plenty of sunshine. The next storm system will bring a chance of rain and storms to the area late Friday into the overnight hours heading into Saturday. This will drop temperatures in a big way on Saturday with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s and overnight lows well down into the 40s heading into Sunday morning. Some of the normally cooler spots might even see upper 30s by Sunday morning! We will see a lot of sun for Sunday and early next week with a warming trend in our temperatures - highs should be back in the upper 70s and lower 80s by next Monday and Tuesday.