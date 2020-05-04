Whitewater Express opens, following safety guidelines

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus’s largest tourism, Whitewater Express, has reopened under certain guidelines.
Although you still can’t hop in a raft and head down the rapids, you can zipline across the Chattahoochee River. The president of Whitewater Express said he is making sure to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation of limiting activities to small groups and following proper sanitation of all used harnesses.
“The biggest thing we have done is our old model, as everyone knows, was to gather big groups together to go on over the river on the zipline and go have fun," said Dan Gilbert. "The new model which fits much better is to go in small groups. So, now a family of four can come in, check-in outside, and get together with our staff to go ziplining and just take off. They also have hand sanitizer on the ziplines and most people feel very comfortable.”
Whitewater Express has been closed for just over a month due to the COVID-19 pandemic and at a time when during a normal year, this would be their busiest season for whitewater rafters. Even popular events like RiverFest and Paddle South, which draws nearly 20,000 people to Columbus, have been postponed. Gilbert said he’d like to get back to normal business and resume rafting, but not at the expense of ‘cutting corners.’
“I wouldn’t want us to start back up and cut corners," said Gilbert. “When you cut corners, you get into trouble. So, you’ve got to follow the proper procedures. When people who love the river and love the ziplines see that we are doing it right, I think that’s when you start building back. You can’t jump the gun too fast. The timing hasn’t been as important to us as the knowledge from CDC.”
Now that the business has reopened, employees like Will Chambliss are able to get back to work and he said that they are following the right steps by slowly introducing activities back.
“I think that we are doing it smart in a way that we are controlling what we can control and we are growing our options of what is open," Chambliss said. "So, it’s not just, here we go lets open everything. It’s very much a controlled matter ramping up into our normal kind of routine.”
The staff said prior to renting any equipment, signing up for an activity, or even going inside the store to do some retail therapy, they are making sure to check temperatures along with signing a form aying you have not been exposed to the virus or don’t have it.
